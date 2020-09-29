Marcus "Tony" Anthony Boyd
Marcus "Tony" Anthony Boyd, age 79, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.