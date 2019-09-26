|
Margaret "Helen" Pfaff
Margaret "Helen" Pfaff, age 88, a resident of Cameron, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Missouri State Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. with visitation to follow. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Charles Borromeo Academy of Kansas City and/or St. Columban Catholic Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Sept. 26, 2019