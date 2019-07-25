|
|
Verna "Marilyn" Davis
Verna "Marilyn" Davis, age 96, a resident of Springfield, Missouri, formerly of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Laredo, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her residence.
Marilyn was born the daughter Lue Kenneth and Edith Blanche (Aye) Owens on August 9, 1922, in Laredo, Missouri. She was a 1939 graduate of Laredo High School. She was united in marriage to Oliver "Tad" Anderson Davis on October 7, 1944, in Laredo, Missouri. He preceded her in death on February 25, 1978. Marilyn worked as a clerk for the United States Postal Service in Laredo, Missouri, for over 20 years. She was a Missouri Licensed Funeral Director for 55 years at Lindley Funeral Homes in Laredo, Missouri, and for Robertson Funeral Home in Laredo, Missouri, for many years. Marilyn also worked as a clerk for the Laredo Hy-Klas Store for several years. She was a member of the Laredo Baptist Church, Laredo, Missouri. Marilyn was also a member of the United States Postal Service Workers Union.
Survivors include two sons, Richard "Dick" Davis and wife Vicky of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Jack Davis and wife Diane of Joplin, Missouri; one daughter, Teresa Warren and husband David of Springfield, Missouri; six grandchildren, Jill Renfro and husband Jeff, Andy Davis, John Newman and wife Diane, Jennifer Bryant and husband Scott, Kari Jones, and Michelle Collins; eleven great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Bill Larson of Laredo, Missouri; and one nephew, Gary Larson and wife Karen of Laredo, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tad; one sister, Mildred May Larson; and one brother, Kenneth Raymond Owens.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Laredo, Missouri, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Laredo, Missouri, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Laredo, Missouri, on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Richardson Cemetery, Laredo, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Richardson Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Laredo, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 25, 2019