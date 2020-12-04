1/
Marilyn Joyce McIntyre
Marilyn Joyce McIntyre

Marilyn Joyce McIntyre, age 88, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Marilyn was born the daughter of Ernest Alexander and Ruby Eileen (Siegrist) Littrell on December 1, 1932, in Wheeling, Missouri. She was a 1950 graduate of Wheeling High School. After graduation, she attended Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri. Marilyn was united in marriage to Kenneth R. McIntyre on April 2, 1961, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 26, 2012. She worked for Chillicothe State Bank for over 20 years, and was the manager at the south drive thru for many years. Marilyn served as a volunteer at the Livingston County Library for many years. She was a member of the First Christian Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Marilyn enjoyed reading, card games, traveling, visiting family and friends, and watching Royals Baseball.

Survivors include two sons, Gregory "Greg" Wayne Warren and wife Donna of Yukon, Oklahoma, and James "Jim" Andrew McIntyre and wife Martha of Brookfield, Missouri; five grandchildren; several great grandchildren; seven nephews; and two nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; and one brother, Bob Littrell.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the kind and courteous staff at Morningside Center for the excellent care that Marilyn received.

Graveside services will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri, on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Livingston County Meals on Wheels and/or Wheeling Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Published in Chillicothe News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
