Marjorie (Williams) Garr



Marjorie Fay (Williams) Garr, 88, of Oak Brook, IL, passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Oak Brook Care nursing home. She was born on February 13, 1932 in Pittsburg, IL to Louis and Evelyn (Olson) Williams. Margie's husband, Francis Gene Garr and her first husband, Norval J. Jones preceded her in death. Margie is survived by a son, Mark D. Jones of Kingman, Arizona; and four grandchildren; Cody Jones, Kit Jones, Annette S. Bowles and Tammy L. Them. Son, Larry Lee Jones preceded her in death. She leaves 4 siblings; Louis R. (Bill) Williams of Vista CA, Sally J. Onorati of Franklin Park IL, Susan I. Joiner of McDonald TN, and Shirlee M. Puckett of Hamilton MO. Her deceased siblings are Mary Louise Berry, Evelyn Marie Mullins, John B. Williams and Charles R. Williams.



Margie and her family lived in Chillicothe around the 1970's and was owner and manager of a Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio in Chillicothe. She was a very active and vibrant woman throughout her life. Margie loved to travel and enjoyed genealogy, quilting, calligraphy, and swimming. She was a former president of the Baxter County, Arkansas, Historical and Genealogical Society; and published numerous books documenting old records of births, deaths, and marriages found in her genealogical research.



Interment of her ashes will be at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Aurora, Illinois on a date yet to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store