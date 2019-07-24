|
|
|
Marjory Wright
Marjory Wright, 82 of Gallatin, Mo passed away Sunday night, July 21, 2019 at Daviess county Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin. Funeral Services will be held at 7 pm Thursday evening, July 25, 2019 at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. the family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Active Aging Resource Center or to the Daviess County Food Bank.
Friends may call after 11 am Thursday at the funeral home. Inurnment at a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin. Arrangements are under the direction of Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com
Published in Chillicothe News on July 24, 2019