Marsue (Alexander) Casebeer
Marsue Casebeer, age 95, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Saint Luke's North Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
Marsue was born the daughter of William Henry and Effie Layson (Faddis) Alexander on June 25, 1925 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a graduate of Westport High School, Kansas City, Missouri. She also graduated from Missouri Western State University and received a Bachelor's Degree for social work. She was united in marriage to John S. Casebeer on August 22, 1945, in Kansas City, Missouri. He preceded her in death on March 23, 1985. Marsue worked as a book keeper at Chillicothe State Bank, and as a social worker at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton, Missouri. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Survivors include three nieces, Kathy Morgan Haran, Amy Casebeer Saavedera, and Susie Nelson Wilburn; two nephews, Forrest Morgan and Carl Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; one daughter, Cynthia Casebeer; one sister, Mary Lou Morgan; and one niece, Kristy Nelson Sanchez. Graveside services will be held at May Cemetery, Chula, Missouri, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Monday October 26, 2020, from noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to May Cemetery and may be left at, or mailed to, Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri