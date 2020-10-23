1/
Marsue Casebeer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marsue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marsue (Alexander) Casebeer

Marsue Casebeer, age 95, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Saint Luke's North Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

Marsue was born the daughter of William Henry and Effie Layson (Faddis) Alexander on June 25, 1925 in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a graduate of Westport High School, Kansas City, Missouri. She also graduated from Missouri Western State University and received a Bachelor's Degree for social work. She was united in marriage to John S. Casebeer on August 22, 1945, in Kansas City, Missouri. He preceded her in death on March 23, 1985. Marsue worked as a book keeper at Chillicothe State Bank, and as a social worker at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton, Missouri. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Survivors include three nieces, Kathy Morgan Haran, Amy Casebeer Saavedera, and Susie Nelson Wilburn; two nephews, Forrest Morgan and Carl Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; one daughter, Cynthia Casebeer; one sister, Mary Lou Morgan; and one niece, Kristy Nelson Sanchez. Graveside services will be held at May Cemetery, Chula, Missouri, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at Lindley Funeral Home on Monday October 26, 2020, from noon until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to May Cemetery and may be left at, or mailed to, Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindley Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved