Martha Oleson
Martha Oleson, age 82, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.
Martha was born the daughter of Fountain H. and Minnie (Boude) Anderson on February 6, 1937, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Alfred Oleson on July 28, 1967, in Forsyth, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 28, 2002. Martha enjoyed collecting ornaments and cooking for her family.
Survivors include one son, Billy Oleson of Chillicothe, Missouri; one grandchild; one brother, Harold Anderson of Independence, Missouri; one sister, Virginia Weaver of Chillicothe, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred; one daughter, Mindy Oleson; one son, Vince Oleson; three brothers, Jerry, Jim, and Tom Anderson; and one sister, Claudia Hahn.
Graveside services will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Martha Oleson Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Dec. 11, 2019