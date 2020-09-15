Marvin Leppin, age 84, of Meadville, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City.



Funeral services will be Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Pastor Rex Leppin officiating. Burial will be in Meadville Cemetery in Meadville. Visitation will begin Friday, September 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 in the evening at the funeral home.



Memorials to Meadville Cemetery or Meadville Church of Christ may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.



Marvin Dale, son of Edward and Bernice (Jennings) Leppin, was born May 5, 1936, in Meadville. On October 17, 1954, he married Marilee Belle Kirby.



Marvin worked for Braniff Airlines at the Kansas City Municipal Airport. He was also a farmer and retired as a machinist and forklift driver for Donaldson Company in Chillicothe after 37 years.



Marvin was a charter member of the Chilli Campers. He enjoyed beekeeping and raising dogs and had a passion for woodworking and gardening.



Marvin and Marilee loved to travel. In nearly 66 years of marriage, they were able to visit Hawaii, Alaska, The Smokey Mountains, took a paddleboat ride up the Columbia River and took many camping trips to the Colorado Mountains. They were also avid Nascar fans and made a trip to the Pocono Speedway where they received passes to the pit crew area!



Survivors include his wife, Marilee of the home; three children, Steven Ray Leppin and wife, Tammy of Milan, Debra Sue Taylor and husband, Gene of Brookfield, and Linda Kaye Griffith and husband, Dan of Braymer; seven grandchildren, Travis Taylor and wife, Melissa of Platte City, Jason Taylor and Sarah Ives of Overland Park, Kansas, Aaron Leppin and wife, Beth of Rochester, Minnesota, Miranda Carls and husband, Dustin of Wentzville; Derek Leppin and wife, Shelby of Kirksville, Amanda Bagley and husband, Ben of Chillicothe, and Marc Griffith of Tina; thirteen great-grandchildren, Declan Taylor, Isabelle Taylor, Judah Leppin, Ann Leppin, Hayden Leppin, Landen Leppin, Riker Carls, Brevin Carls, Garon Carls, Tobias Leppin, Hannah Leppin, Olivia Bagley and Eli Bagley; one sister, Marilyn Sidden of Chillicothe; brother-in-law, Dale Kirby and wife, Betty of Trenton; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Donald, and Lloyd Leppin.



