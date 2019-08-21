|
Mary Frances Burton
Mary Frances Burton, age 77, a resident of Bogard, Missouri, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at her residence.
Mary was born the daughter of Herman and Norma (Jones) Childs on June 28, 1942, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was married to James Bundy from 1960 until 1962. Mary was then united in marriage to John A. Burton on July 3, 1981, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death. She worked in shipping at Midwest Gloves for many years.
Survivors include two sons, James Bundy II and wife Stephanie of Maysville, Missouri, and Mark Bundy and wife Ginger of Maysville, Missouri; two daughters, Michelle Shirley of Bogard, Missouri, and Amber Burton of Chillicothe, Missouri; fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and two sisters, Myrna Cobb and husband Charles of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Barbara LaClaire of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Burton; one sister, Patricia Kinnison; and two brothers, Victor Childs and John Childs.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Utica Cemetery, Utica, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Burton Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 21, 2019