Mary "Elois" Wade
Mary "Elois" Wade, age 87, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at The Baptist Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Elois was born the daughter of Paul and Minnie (Hudson) Smith on February 11, 1933, in Gilman City, Missouri. She was a 1951 graduate of Gilman City High School. Elois was united in marriage to Wayne Wade on April 18, 1954, in Gilman City, Missouri. He survives of the home. In 1971, Elois earned her Bachelors of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. She worked as an elementary teacher at Tina-Avalon School for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Elois was also a member of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association and DAR Olive Prindle Chapter. She enjoyed genealogy.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne Wade of the home; one son, Stacy Wade and wife Ursula of Boulder, Colorado; one daughter, Mary Goodman and husband Steve of Higginsville, Missouri; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one brother, Rev. Ronald Smith of Gilman City, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Edgewood Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 16, 2020.