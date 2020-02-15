|
|
|
Mary Kathryn (Elliott) Mann
Mary Kathryn (Elliott) Mann, age 93, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at her residence.
Mary was born the daughter of Allen and Inez (Owens) Steen on January 19, 1927, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She attended Chillicothe High School. She was united in marriage to Howard Jewell Mann on January 21, 1961, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on March 24, 1999. Mary was a member of the First Christian Church, and enjoyed visiting friends at the Grand River Multi-Purpose Center.
Survivors include two sons, Elton Mann of Chillicothe, Missouri, and David Mann of Illinois; one daughter, Tammie Niemann and husband David of Kansas City, Missouri; two grandchildren, Sarah Niemann of Denver, Colorado, and Emily Niemann of Kansas City, Missouri; two sisters, Dorothy Castro of New Jersey, and Ruth White of Blue Springs, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard; four brothers, and a sister.
Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand River Multi-Purpose Center and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Feb. 15, 2020