Mary Linneman Obituary
Mary Linneman

Mary Diane Linneman, 69, of Chillicothe, MO, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at St. Lukes Hospital in Kansas City, MO.

Mary was born on June 4, 1950, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Richard and Lenore (Cavallo) Hunter. She was united in marriage to Edward Linneman on August 2, 1975. Mary enjoyed gardening and sewing.

Mary is survived by two children, Brian Linneman of Colorado, and Patricia Carpenter and husband Jeff of Carrollton, MO; brother, Kevin Hunter (Katherine) of St. Louis, MO; sister, Andrea Voyer of St. Louis, MO; sister-in-law, Linda Hayward (Chris) of Salisbury; four grandchildren, Kendall, Jada, Aidan and Sawyer Carpenter, and several other nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward Linneman and brother-in-law, Donald Linneman.

Funeral services will be Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11 am, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Salisbury, MO. Burial to follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Salisbury. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 1 to 3 pm at the Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Salisbury.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jan. 23, 2020
