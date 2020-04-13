Home

Mary Louise (Dupy) Malone

Mary Louise (Dupy) Malone, age 99, a resident of Springfield, Missouri, and former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Birch Pointe Health and Rehabilitation in Springfield.

Graveside service will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks or the and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Apr. 13, 2020
