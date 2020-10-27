1/
Mary Lucille Poling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lucille (Gamba) Poling

Mary Lucille (Gamba) Poling, 82, passed away peacefully at home on October 23, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born May 19, 1938, in Topeka, Kansas. Mary graduated from Osage City, Kansas in 1956. She married Gene Poling on November 29, 1958. Mary worked side by side with her husband of 62 years, first at their fruit stand in downtown Omaha, Nebraska, and then later at Poling Transportation, a business they started from the ground floor.

Mary was extremely proud of her children, grandchildren and most recently, her first great grandchild. On her most difficult days, her great grandson could make her smile. She spent countless hours cheering on her children during sporting events and school activities. She was the consummate Italian mother, and very well known for her cooking skills. There was always food and wine at her home. She also found peace sitting in Vegas in front of a slot machine.

Preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Regina (Keating) Gamba, a son, Kelly Poling, sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Nick Stadler, sister Barbara Estes, brothers-in-law, Joe Thompson, Jim Mercer, Rich Tonar, sister-in-law, Mary Ann Audette, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rita and Neal Brown and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Kathy Poling.

Mary is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gene P. Poling, daughter, Kimberly (Ron) Kinney of Omaha, Nebraska, son, Kevin (Susan) Poling of Blair, Nebraska and daughter-in-law Angela Poling of Chillicothe, Missouri; 6 grandchildren, Traci (Ian) Kilburn, Sabrina (Steven) Kinney, Courtney Poling, Gabriel Poling, Jackson Poling and McKenna Poling; great grandson Lincoln Kilburn; sisters, Virginia (Delbert) Newell, Carole Thompson, Dee Dee Mercer, Pat Tonar; brother, Jim (Denise) Gamba and brothers-in-law, Jerry Estes and Al Audette; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private burial is planned with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Kelly Poling Arts District. Please send donations to Kelly Poling Arts District, P.O. Box 824, Chillicothe, MO, 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindley Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved