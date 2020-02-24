Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Koenig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lynn Koenig

Send Flowers
Mary Lynn Koenig Obituary
Mary Lynn Koenig

Mary Lynn Koenig, age 67, a resident of Carrollton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Carrollton, Missouri.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Christian Church, Chillicothe, Missouri on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., with a reception to follow until 3:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at Avalon Cemetery, Avalon, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church of Chillicothe and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chillicothe News on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -