Mary Lynn Koenig
Mary Lynn Koenig, age 67, a resident of Carrollton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Life Care Center of Carrollton, Missouri.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Christian Church, Chillicothe, Missouri on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m., with a reception to follow until 3:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at Avalon Cemetery, Avalon, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church of Chillicothe and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chillicothe News on Feb. 24, 2020