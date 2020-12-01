1/
Mary McBee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Layola McBee

Mary Layola McBee, age 83, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away from cancer on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her home.

Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri, on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved