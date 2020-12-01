Mary Layola McBee
Mary Layola McBee, age 83, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away from cancer on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri, on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 12 noon until 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.