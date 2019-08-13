|
Melvin Rowland McCollum
McCollum, Melvin Rowland, passed away, Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Beloved husband of Hazel McCollum (nee Coleman); dearest father of Melvin William (Julie) McCollum and Tamara Susan (Chris Reyes) Tow; dearest grandfather of Eric, Aidan, Patrick and the late William; brother of Ruth Anne Fuller, Venita (Gary) Jeffries and the late Sharon Robinson, Perry McCollum and Ted (survived by Betty) McCollum; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many.
Melvin R. McCollum, C.P.A., was born in Sumner, MO September 18, 1039 to Earl Otis and Ruby Maxine (nee Foltz) McCollum. Mel's father, Ear, worked for the CB & O Railroad. The family moved to Wheeling, MO when he was in the third grade. In grade school, he delivered the Kansas City Star in Wheeling. In high school he worked as a farm hand. After graduating high school in 1957, he joined the Navy. After serving over three years, he started working for Martin Marietta Co. in Chico, CA. They built and installed the Titan 1 missile silos. Then he enrolled in what in now Truman State University in Kirksville, MO.
He and Hazel married in 1963, his freshman year. He graduated in 1966 as a C.P.A. and went to work for Arthur Young as an auditor. Melvin William was born in 1967 and Tamara Susan in 1972. He left accounting in 1971 to work as the controller for Artronix, a medical equipment manufacturing company. When the company went bankrupt in 1979, Mel, along with eight former Artronix employees and a Japanese company, started a new company called Computerized Medical Systems. He was president of the company for seven years until he retired in 1995.
He learned to fly in 1990 and continued after retirement. He flew for Wings of Hope for eight years. He taught flying and earned every license he could. He was a certified flight instructor with instrument and a twin engine rating. He owned a 1941 Monocoupe and co-owned a Bonanza A36 with Frank Kerner. Mel grew up in the Methodist Church and taught Sunday School to all ages. He was an elder for many years and his faith was strong.
Services: Memorial Service at the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Private Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or Wings of Hope. Visitation Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 13, 2019