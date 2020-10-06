Dr. Michael Bennett
Michael W. Bennett, formerly of Breckenridge, Missouri, was called to his Heavenly Home on October 5, 2020. He was a beloved friend and devoted family man. He will be remembered for his affable personality and incredible determination. He was a big guy with a big heart! Throughout his life he faced numerous "against all odds" challenges and did so with true grit, faith in God and an indomitable spirit!
Michael was the oldest child born to Wayne and Helen (Brainard) Bennett in Chillicothe, Missouri on October 8, 1949. He was raised on a farm and was very proud of his background and his Christian upbringing in a large, loving family and close -knit community. He attended grades 1-12 at Breckenridge School and graduated valedictorian of his class. Along with his brother David and fellow Bulldogs, he enjoyed many athletic successes in the mid 1960's. In the summer, when not on the tractor, the Bennett boys could be found playing Legion ball in Chillicothe.
In 1971, Michael married his college sweetheart, the former Gwen Lampitt. They were blessed with 49 years together. She survives along with Mike's pride and joy, his children: Gwenda (Shaun) Hawk, Michelle (Eric) Hardesty, Ross (Jocelyn) Bennett, Patricia (Russ) Mothershead, and thirteen cherished grandchildren.
Michael graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Chemical Engineering and was a proud member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He was able to "walk on" and earn a Tiger football scholarship. The years he played for Coach Dan Devine included many highlights: beating Bear Bryant and Alabama in the Gator Bowl, winning a big Eight Conference championship, and playing Penn State in the Orange Bowl. His favorite football memory was beating then, powerhouse Michigan in their home stadium. Mike liked to say there was a big difference going from playing in front of 100 fans at Breckenridge to playing in front of 100,000 fans just a couple of years later.
After being placed on injury waivers with the Buffalo Bills, Mike attended and graduated from University of Missouri's Dental School in Kansas City. With his background in science and his love for people, it was a perfect fit! He ran a successful dental practice in his adopted hometown of Cape Girardeau, Missouri for forty years! In 2007, Dr. Ross Bennett joined the practice and father and son were blessed to work side by side for almost 9 years!
Mike was an active member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape but grew in his faith as a boy at Grandview Evangelical United Brethren Church. Though Mike was goal oriented and a hard worker, he lived with great joy as reflected in his favorite Bible passage: "This is the day the Lord has made. I will rejoice and be glad in it." Psalm 118: 24. Though he fought hard to sustain life these past couple of years, he began each day with this verse and it showed. He was an inspiration to all who knew him!
Additional family survivors include sisters: Debra Stout and Ellen (Rob) Robson, stepmother, Jo Bennett, aunt, Winnie Tilberg, all of Kansas City, Mo, aunt, Marty (Bill) Hogan of Garden City, Kansas, and aunt, Esther (Keith) Snider of Ft. Collins, Colorado. Michael also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws whose relationships he treasured!
Preceding him in death were his parents, brother, David Ross Bennett and wife, Kay, nephew Bryce Bennett, brother-in-law, JD Stout, grandparents, Clarence & Georgia Bennett, aunt, Trudy (Vaughn) Conder, aunt, Helen Welborn and former Chillicothe residents, uncle, Gene (Virginia) Bennett and grandparents, Charles & Ruth Brainard.
The funeral will be Saturday, October 10th at 1:00pm available through a livestream link at www.lglomd.com
. Memory video begins at 12:45.
The family requests no flowers. If you would like to honor Mike's memory, please consider a contribution to Breckenridge High School, St Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape or Kanakuk Christian sports Kamps in Branson.
Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Cape Girardeau is in charge of arrangements.