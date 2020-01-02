Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Blue Mound Cemetery
Blue Mound, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Maberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Maberry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Maberry Obituary
Michael W. Maberry

Michael W. Maberry, 63, of Jacksonville, Illinois passed away Monday evening, December 30, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 14, 1956 in Chillicothe, MO the son of Bobby Dale and Glenndoris Conner Maberry. He married Elise Hetzel on June 12, 1976 at St. Columbans Catholic Church in Chillicothe, MO. and she preceded him in death on November 4, 2009.

He is survived by his companion, Patty Wilson of Jacksonville; her son, Wes Parsons of Murrayville and his daughter, Oaklynn Parsons; his father and step-mother, bob and dottie Maberry of Liberty, MO; two brothers, Dave (Joy) Maberry of Meadville, MO and Ed Maberry of Chillicothe, MO and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Glenndoris Maberry.

Mike was currently the Manager at Kent Feeds inBeardstown. he attended the Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville. He enjoyed camping, traveling and was an avid NASCAR fan.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Blue Mound Cemetery in Blue Mound, MO. The family will meet friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to PAWS or blue Mound Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williamson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -