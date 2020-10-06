Michael Richard Spray passed away on January 14, 2020 in Newberg, OR. He was born in Chillicothe, Missouri on February 15, 1945 to Helen (Russell)White and Richard "Eldon" Spray. He was a CHS graduate, Navy Veteran and man of all trades. He was a funny, intelligent man who was self-employed most of his life.



A wonderful husband and father, he leaves behind his wife of 41 years Carrie, their son David, grandson Gavin, his former wife Saundra (Williams) Hoskins, their daughter Melanie, grandson Drew, sister Sharon Rees, nephews Richard and Bryan Rees.



Mike was predeceased by his parents and grandparents, Bess and Thurman Spray, Vera and Claude Russell, Rest in peace Mike at your favorite fishing hole, forever 18 again.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store