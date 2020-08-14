1/
Montana Koenig
Montana GeKay Vinson Koenig

Montana GeKay Vinson Koenig, age 29, a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Truman Medical Center, Kansas City, Missouri.

Private family graveside services will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Liberty, Missouri, on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., followed by a service of remembrance at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Truman Medical Center – Behavioral Health and/or Care to Learn – Scuola Vita Nuova and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 14, 2020.
