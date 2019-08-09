|
Neelie Marie Churchill
Neelie Marie Churchill, age 42, a former resident of Chillicothe and Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 12 noon until 3:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and/or the Chapter T PEO (Cottey College Program for Continuing Education) and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 9, 2019