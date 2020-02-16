|
|
Norma Jean Hiett
Norma Jean Hiett, 88, of Breckenridge, Missouri passed away peacefully in her sleep at Golden Age Nursing Home in Braymer, Missouri, on Friday, February 14, 2020.
Norma was born February 5, 1932 in Arcola, Illinois, to parents Jefferson Samuel Montgomery and Margaret Beulah Byerly. On December 11, 1949, she married Donald Eugene Shonk. He preceded her in death on July 1, 1983. On August 14, 1988, she married Robert Ernest Hiett. He preceded her in death on February 21, 2012.
She was a 1949 graduate of Oakland High School and attended two years of Business School in Champaign, Illinois. She played the flute in band, played the piano and sang in the choir.
Norma always enjoyed living on the farm. She had many jobs thru the years. From her first job of doing dishes for Aunt Cecil to detasselling corn, and milking cows. She also worked as the executive secretary for Kaiser Feed in Sullivan, Illinois, she did data entry for one of the first computers in Chillicothe at Donaldson's Manufacturing, and she was the secretary to the Superintendent of the Breckenridge Schools. She enjoyed working in the Grandview Extension Homemakers Club for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Braymer Mo and really enjoyed her many friends. She loved to travel to new places. Most of all she loved her children and grandchildren and always enjoyed her time spent with them.
She is survived by her children: Teresa (Mark) Orr of Littleton, Colorado, Greg (Anna) Shonk of Lindsay, California, Cindy Shonk of Silverthorne, Colorado, and Curt (Karen) Shonk of Breckenridge, Missouri, Marlin (Michelle) Hiett, Fairview, Oklahoma, Malcom (Heidi) Hiett, Coulterville, California, Michael Hiett, California; Grandchildren: Darcee & (Jason) Schiering of Estero, Florida, Colin (Robynn) Orr of Littleton, Colorado, Matthew (Megan) Shonk of Visalia, California, Eric (Laura) Shonk, Idaho, Katrina Ernst of Silverthorne, Colorado, Craig (Corey) Shonk and Caden (Trisha) Shonk or Oak Grove, Missouri, Kalee (Ryan) Wallace of Blue Springs, Missouri, Matthew & Sheri Hiett, Micah & Leanne Hiett, Marissa & Kelyn Vix, Mandi Hiett, Casey & Amelia Hiett, Nate & Sofi Hiett; Great-Grandchildren: Parker & Peyton Schiering, Addy & Jaxon Orr, Emily & Logan Shonk, Madison, Mason, & Maverik Shonk, Coby & Colt Shonk, Elias Vix, Misty & Kenneth Hiett, Cayson, Camden, & Landen Hiett; Sisters: Sue (Joe) McCoskey, Vivian Taber, Nancy (Jim) Meese, & Sharon Montgomery and a host of nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, her son Darrell Lee Shonk, one sister Virginia Beightel, and one brother James Montgomery.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at the First Baptist Church, Braymer, Missouri, on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. A Family visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church, Braymer, Missouri, on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be a service at the Krabel Funeral Home in Oakland, Illinois, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial at the Van Voorhis Cemetery in Hindsboro, Illinois. Memorial Contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, Braymer Mission Fund or Fairview Mennonite Brethren Church for Kelyn & Marrisa Vix serving as missionaries in Nepal, India, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Feb. 16, 2020