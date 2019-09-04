|
Norman Laverne Graf, 54, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 in North Kansas City Hospital, North Kansas City, Missouri.
Norman was born on August 17, 1965, the son of Daryl, and Alice Irene (O'Dell) Graf. Norman attended Chillicothe High School. He then met Pearl Morgan, and they united in marriage in Clay County. He worked as a supervisor in construction for Gary Case. Norman worked for O'Dell towing for many years and did everything with perfection. He attended the Freedom Baptist of Chillicothe, Missouri.
Survivors include, his wife, Pearl Korona of the home, two sons; Darren Korona of Chillicothe, Missouri, Paul Harper Jr. of Mercer, Missouri. Three daughters; Tina West with Tommy of Mercer, Missouri, Brandi Hullinger of Lineville, Iowa, Larissa Harper of Centerview, Missouri. Four brothers; Tony Cashatt of Chillicothe, Missouri, Tim Cashatt of St. Joe, Missouri, Rob Cashatt of St. Joe, Missouri, and Scottie Cashatt of St. Joe, Missouri. Three sisters; Rayma Graf with Eddie Gillespie of Chillicothe, Missouri, Alicia Mason with Chris of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Karen Jepperson of St. Joe, Missouri. Norman had two adopted "children", Dek, and Spitfire. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, and dear family friend Charlotte Baker. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Don O'Dell.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, September 5 , 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to and Forrest O Triplett Animal Shelter, and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Sept. 4, 2019