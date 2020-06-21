O.B. Huff
O.B. Huff

O.B. Huff, age 78, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Indian Hills – A Stonebridge Community, Chillicothe, Missouri.

O.B. was born the son of Olen and Gladys Mae (Tarvin) Huff on October 2, 1941, in Braymer, Missouri. He worked as a truck driver for many years. He was a former member of the Chillicothe Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 2428 and the Chillicothe Elks Lodge #656. O.B. was robbed at gunpoint, shot and spent the rest of his life disabled, but it did not prohibit him from doing the things that he liked to do. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include one son, Terry Wilson of Chillicothe, Missouri; two daughters, Penny Kennebeck and husband Dennis of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Renee Knott of Milton, Florida; five grandchildren, Shannon Knott of Milton, Florida, Johnny Wilson of Chillicothe, Missouri, Sarah Wilson of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Cody and Molly Kennebeck of Chillicothe, Missouri; and best friend, Wendy Huggan of Prince Edward Island, Canada. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son-in-law, Andy Knott; one daughter-in-law, Kirsten Wilson; and one sister, Deanie McBee.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to his granddaughter's community endeavor, Livingston County Vape Free Kids Coalition and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 21, 2020.
