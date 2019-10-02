|
William "Bill" Leslie Foster
William "Bill" Leslie Foster, age 85, a resident of Lee's Summit, Missouri, a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019, at his residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Road, Lee's Summit, Missouri 64081, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, Lee's Summit, Missouri, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, one hour prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 2, 2019