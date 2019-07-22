|
Otis Monroe Ireland, 92, of Chillicothe, MO passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO.
Otis was born in Chula, MO on December 27, 1926, the son of Enoch R. Ireland and Lillian Gertrude Mace Ireland and he attended Chula schools. He then joined the United States Navy in 1944, serving during World War II aboard the LSM 299.
On November 30, 1946, Otis married Ola Alma Juanita Merryfield, in Kansas. They had 64 years together before she proceeded him in death on August 23, 2009
Otis owned and operated Ireland Adv & Electric from 1982 until he closed the business in 2015. He attended school in Chicago to become a Neon Bender. He was a very hard worker from an early age.
Otis is survived by his daughter, Alta Sharon Scholl of MO; daughter-in-law, Linda Ireland of Utica, MO; grandsons, Brent (Jodi) Scholl of Liberty, MO, Bryce Scholl of New Orleans, Louisana, and Dwain (Amy) Ireland of Chillicothe; great grandchildren, Sydney Scholl, Dane Ireland and Abigail Ireland; sister, Donna Kay (Robert) Hatfield, brothers and sisters-law, Jr. and Wanona Gardner, George and Helen Merryfield and Wanda Long; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Juanita; son, Otis Ireland Jr.; brothers; Oscar, Jack, Marvin "Tom", and Carl Ireland; sisters Elsie Marcel and Ethel Jean Forte; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in law.
Memorials in honor of Otis Ireland may be made to Utica Cemetery and left at or mailed to Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, MO 64601. On-line condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m.at Heritage Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Funeral services will be held at Faith Baptist Church, Utica, MO at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Burial will be at Utica Cemetery, Utica, MO.
Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Chillicothe.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 22, 2019