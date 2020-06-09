Paisley Ray Jones
Paisley Ray Jones, infant daughter of Mitchell Jones and Allison Blackmon, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Overland Park, Kansas.
A private family service will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Paisley Ray Jones Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 9, 2020.