Pamela Birmingham
Pamela Sue Birmingham, 64 of Cameron, Missouri passed away Wednesday November 6, 2019.
Pamela was born October 7, 1955 in Portsmouth Virginia, to Jewell and Donna (Pittman) Frizzell. She attended Chillicothe Schools. Pamela enjoyed family, church and friends Her greatest joy was spending time with her grand children. Pamela is survived by her parents, sons: Abraham and Lisa Sellers, Slater, Missouri, Ezra Sellers, Cameron, Missouri, granddaughters; Shyanne Sellers and Leahanne Sellers, both of Slater, Missouri, Allison Seller, South Missouri, Olive Pittman, Chillicothe, great-granddaughter; Audrie Sellers, brother; Mike and Diane Frizzell, Shawnee, Kansas, sister; Brenda and Darrell Cooper, Chillicothe, nephew; Michael Frizzell, Neice; Suzanne and Wade Lewis, great-neice; Peyton Lewis all of Shawnee, Kansas. Preceding her in death brother; Sammy Lee Frizzell and her grandparents.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 12, 2019