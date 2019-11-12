Home

POWERED BY

Services
Poland-Thompson Funeral Home
222 West Third Street
Cameron, MO 64429
(816) 632-2158
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Crossroads Assembly of God
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Crossroads Assembly of God
Cameron., MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Birmingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Birmingham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Birmingham Obituary
Pamela Birmingham

Pamela Sue Birmingham, 64 of Cameron, Missouri passed away Wednesday November 6, 2019.

Pamela was born October 7, 1955 in Portsmouth Virginia, to Jewell and Donna (Pittman) Frizzell. She attended Chillicothe Schools. Pamela enjoyed family, church and friends Her greatest joy was spending time with her grand children. Pamela is survived by her parents, sons: Abraham and Lisa Sellers, Slater, Missouri, Ezra Sellers, Cameron, Missouri, granddaughters; Shyanne Sellers and Leahanne Sellers, both of Slater, Missouri, Allison Seller, South Missouri, Olive Pittman, Chillicothe, great-granddaughter; Audrie Sellers, brother; Mike and Diane Frizzell, Shawnee, Kansas, sister; Brenda and Darrell Cooper, Chillicothe, nephew; Michael Frizzell, Neice; Suzanne and Wade Lewis, great-neice; Peyton Lewis all of Shawnee, Kansas. Preceding her in death brother; Sammy Lee Frizzell and her grandparents.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -