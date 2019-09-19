|
Patricia Botts
Patricia LaNell Botts, 93, formerly of Chillicothe, Mo., died Monday, September 9, 2019, in Lakewood, Co. There was a remembrance ceremony 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, at the village at Belmar retirement Community in Lakewood.
She was born in Marshall county, Ks, on august 27, 1926, the daughter of Patrick and Astrid Driskel. She graduated from the University of Kansas City in 1947 with a degree in Economics and Mathematics.
She was married May 15, 1948 to Thomas Robert Botts in Kansas City, Mo.; the couple initially resided in Kansas City. During the Korean conflict, her husband re-entered the navy, and they resided in Panama.
In April 1954, she assisted her husband and Clarence Tye in opening the Botts and Tye Corporation in Chillicothe, Mo., a thriving heating and air conditioning business for many years in this city.
Mrs. Botts was a member of the Hedrick Medical Center Auxiliary, where she volunteered from 1995 to 2017. At various times, she served as President, Vice-President or Treasurer for the local Auxiliary in Chillicothe; in 2014, she was selected as Auxilian of the Year. she also served as Treasurer for the Missouri Association of Hospital Auxiliaries (MAHA).
Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband in 1993, and three aunts - Gertude Cain, Edna Rueger and Gladys Carpenter Nelms (all of Marshall County, Ks.). Survivors are a daughter, Kathleen Simmons of Lakewood, Co., two granddaughters, Ellen Simmons McCleskey of Anderson, Tx. and Heather Simmons of Lakewood.
Published in Chillicothe News on Sept. 19, 2019