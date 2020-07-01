Patricia Campbell
Patricia Ann Campbell, 76, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 under the care of her family and St. Luke's Hospice.

Pat was born July 21, 1943 to parents Harold Oliphant and Wilma Mcburney Oliphant Williams in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was a graduate of Alburnett High School in South Dakota. She earned her teaching degree at Greenville University of Illinois. Patricia married Wayne Campbell on March 20, 1971 in Toddville, Iowa at the Free Methodist Church.

Patricia enjoyed many things in life including gardening, camping, traveling, riding the golf cart, horses and her cats. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the Free Methodist Church in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Pat is survived by her husband, Wayne Campbell, sons, Vince Campbell and wife Rachelle of Chillicothe; Derek Campbell and wife Teresa of Chillicothe, Monty Campbell and wife Kerrie of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Kaylie Campbell; Kale Campbell; Colyn Campbell; Makenna Campbell; Andrew Campbell; Clayton Campbell; Lucas Campbell; Emerson Campbell; in-laws, Joyce Gordon and husband Paul of Ft. Myers, Florida; Dean Campbell and wife Kathy of Bonaparte, Iowa; Donna Folker of Farmington, Iowa; Earl Campbell and wife Bernice of Lebanon, Tennessee.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Oliphant and Wilma Williams, and step dad Lloyd Williams.

Memorials in honor of Patricia may be made to the Free Methodist Church in Chillicothe and may be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, Mo 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Burnside Cemetery in Chillicothe.

Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home in Chillicothe, MO.

Published in Chillicothe News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
3141 N Washington St
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660) 646-6600
