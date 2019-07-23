|
Patricia "Pat" Sue Hibler
Patricia "Pat" Sue Hibler, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at her residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. with visitation to follow. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Hogan Memorial School and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 23, 2019