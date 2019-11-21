|
|
Patricia A Palmer
Patricia A Palmer, 70, passed from this world to join her mother and other close relatives in Heaven. Patty succumbed to a serious health condition after a month long battle at The University of Kansas Medical Center on Monday, November 18, 2019.
Patty was born on October 27, 1949 in Kansas City, KS. Her parents were Mary (Troupe) Huddlestun and Arvis G. Huddlestun. Her parents preceded her in death.
Patty was passionate about several things. First and foremost, she loved and cared for her family. she was most proud of her children, Brooke (Ted) Grothe, Brian Palmer and Bradley Palmer, all of Overland Park, KS and her grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Graham and Grant Grothe. They were the light of her life the past 6 years, and she spent endless hours caring for and entertaining the Grothe children. Her family also included her brothers, Scott (Nancy) Huddlestun and Mark (Janet) Huddlestun and brothers-in-law, Bob (Marsha) Palmer and Jerry Palmer. She had many nieces and nephews who she was thrilled to spoil like her own children and grandchildren. She was considered by many as their "second mom" and treated anyone she knew like family.
Another of Patty's passions was her love of education. She studied and graduated from Pittsburg State University with an education degree. In addition, she received Masters and Doctorate degrees in education from the University of Kansas. Patty held teaching positions in several schools in Kansas City. Over the years, she worked as an education consultant for several universities including Kansas University, University of Missouri-Kansas City and Missouri Western University. She was the founder of Operation Outreach, a center for training and supporting teachers. More recently, she co-developed economic education curriculum for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and was a member of the Missouri Council on Economic Education. She loved sharing her passion with other educators and was quite good at her profession and her influence will be a lasting legacy.
Patty was united in marriage to Mike Palmer on May 22, 1971, he survives of the home. In addition to being a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend she was a wonderful spouse and supported all of her family in a most selfless way. Her zest for life was infectious, and she brought joy to all who had the opportunity to know her.
A visitation will be 5-7 pm, Friday, November 22, 2019 at McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel in Overland Park, KS. Her Funeral Mass will be at 9:00 am. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Prairie Village, Kansas. Her burial will immediately follow in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 83rd and Quivira Road, in Lenexa. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Chillicothe Education Foundation, PO box 620 Chillicothe, MO 64601 or Your Piece of the Pie: Today's Youth, Tomorrow's Entrepreneurs are encouraged. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Chillicothe News on Nov. 21, 2019