Patricia A. Smith
Patricia A. Smith, age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
There are no scheduled services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the P.E.O. Chapter J.W. Local Scholarship Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on May 4, 2020