Patrick V Peters



Patrick V. Peters, 54, of Braymer, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospital.



Patrick was born on February 4, 1966, in Chillicothe, the son of Robert Daniel and Patsy Luan (McKnight) Peters. he was united in marriage to cindy L. Milligan of Braymer on July 4, 1992; she survives of the home.



Additional survivors include; mother, Patsy Peters of Dawn; son, Patrick Blake (Jenna) Peters of Braymer; four daughters: Cailyn (Jake) Haley of Braymer, Rebecca (Shane) Bell of Excelsior Springs, Darcey (Aaron) Emmanuel of St. Joseph, and Simone Mastrup Nielsen of Aarhus, Denmark; 8 grandchildren: Ziya Miller, Adrianna Miller, Macklin Bell, Keaton Haley, Corbin Haley, Sutton Haley, Bentlee Peters, and Kyus Emmanuel; brother, Robert (Berta) Peters of Chillicothe; two sisters, Dana (Larry) Shoe of Braymer and Tricia Peters of Independence; father in law, Kim (Zelpha) Milligan of Braymer, MO, mother in law, Ruthie (Richard) Daughters of Braymer, MO and nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.



He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Peters, paternal grandparents, Vigil Peters and Grace (Barnes) Peters, and maternal grandparents, Lawrence McKnight and Herma (Murray) McKnight.



Patrick was raised and educated in Braymer and graduated from the Braymer High School in 1984. He went to the Vo-Tech School in Chillicothe for 2 years. Patrick was currently employed at the Consumer's Oil and Supply in Braymer. He was also a farmer who raised cattle. Patrick was all about his family, especially when they got together to do one of his favorite things, frying fish. he loved attending the Missouri State Fair with his family. He was known as PeePaw to his grandkids. Patrick was a long-time member of the Fairfield Township Board. Patrick was a member of the Braymer Christian Church. He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Patrick Peters Memorial Fund, to be designated to a cause to be determined at a later date. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street - P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.



Funeral services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Braymer christian Church. Burial was in Low Gap Cemetery, Norborne.



