Patty Jean Dow, 68, of Spickard, Missouri passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.



Memorials can be made to Heritage Funeral Home to help with expenses.



Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home Friday, October 23, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.



Funeral Service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1:30p.m.



