|
|
Paul E. Churchill
Paul Edgar Churchill, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home.
Paul was born the son on Clifton Bondurant and Anna Louise (Gehlhaar) Churchill on November 4, 1927, in Meadville, Missouri. He was a 1945 graduate of Chillicothe High School. Following high school he served two years with the US Navy. He attended boot camp in San Diego and finished his service in Washington DC in 1947. After Paul's service in the Navy, Paul began working as a peddle driver for Churchill Truck Lines, a company started by his father in 1926 by hauling livestock, feed, tankage and vinegar in wooden barrels between Kansas City, St. Joseph, St. Louis and the North Missouri areas. Paul worked for the Truck Line for 50 years, retiring at the age of 70 as a Vice President and Board of Directors member for Churchill Truck Lines, Inc. and Churchill Freight Systems, Inc. He also served as Vice President and Secretary of Churchill Redevelopment Corporation. Over his career, Paul was the primary manager of Truck Line cargo loss and damage claims involving claimants and insurance companies. The company grew to be one of the top 50 largest trucking companies in the United States, employing approximately 2,100 employees across 100 terminals and 26 states. He was a member of St. Columban's Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, American Legion Vern R. Glick Post #25, Chillicothe Jaycee's and a former member of the Chillicothe Moose Lodge. Paul was a charter member of Chillicothe Elks Lodge #656 for 28 years. He enjoyed spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks, tailgating at Mizzou football games, golfing and traveling for business and pleasure.
He was united in marriage to Joyce Stobbs on June 11, 1949 in Chillicothe, Missouri. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Joyce survives of the home. He is also survived by one son, Scott Churchill and wife Laura, of Littleton, Colorado; three daughters, Jocelyn Norden and husband Jed, of Vonore, Tennessee, Cindy Alford and husband Jim, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Leslie Rusch and husband, Bill, of Plantation, Florida; ten grandchildren, Paul M. Churchill and wife, Mayumy of Littleton, Colorado, Sarah E. Churchill of Littleton, Colorado, Kelly A. Churchill of Bellingham, Washington, Camille Churchill Engel and husband Brian of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, W. Clayton Rusch of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Emily Churchill Farwell and husband, Bryan of Leawood, Kansas, Ryan Patrick Alford and wife Emily of Liberty, Missouri, James Daniel Alford of Kansas City, Missouri, Krista J. LaPunzina and husband Chris of Pleasantville, New York and Jaelle C. Durbin and husband Brett of Topeka, Kansas; fifteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Donald Churchill, George Churchill, Herb Churchill and Kenneth Churchill; three sisters, Lorene Stambaugh, Louise Ann Atkins, and Mary Frances Thompson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Columban's Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. There will be a scheduled Rosary at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with visitation following until 8:00 p.m. at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be held in St. Columban's Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Columban's Catholic Church or the Chillicothe YMCA. Online condolences may be left at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on July 8, 2019