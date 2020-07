Paula HughesPaula Hughes, 74, Kansas City, MO, passed away June, 8, 2020.Survivors: husband David, Son; Brian, Daughters; Lisa Mikel, Monica Gillenwater, Lorinda Boyle, 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.Services were Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Bethany Memorial Chapel, Bethany, MO. Burial: Miriam Cemetery, Bethany. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com