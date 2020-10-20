Penny Martens

Penny Sue Martens – August 13, 1951 – October 16, 2020
Penny passed away, unexpectedly, in her home on October 16, 2020. She was 69 years old. She was preceded in death by her mom and dad, Howard and Lois Daniel of Chillicothe, MO and three brothers, David Daniel, Larry Daniel and Wally Daniel (Bubby).
Penny was born in Chillicothe, MO, one of eight children. She spent most of her adult life in Olathe, KS and had a successful career in retail. She devoted 35 years at Walmart, holding many leadership positions and recently reduced her hours as a checker so that her customers could still find her. Her sacrifices at Walmart were many including holidays spent there. During the "Sam Walton days," she loved her career and took great pride in meeting Sam and all that she was able to earn and provide to our family.
While Mom only stood 5 feet and was small in stature, she was a force to be reckoned with. She knew exactly who she was, what she believed and never waned from a challenge or opportunity to advocate for herself or someone else. She was loyal, honest, loving, confident, determined, hard-working and made you believe that you could do whatever you wanted. Whenever her children had a success, the congratulation was typically followed by "you get that from me." She took great pride in her children and grandchildren.
Having grandchildren changed things for Mom as she became Gigi to everyone. Gigi loved a nice prime rib dinner, a good Lifetime movie, Mexican lunches with margaritas and her family, Franzia boxed white zinfandel wine, having a good time and buying hilarious presents. Christmas at Gigi's was always fun and the gifts were the best. Whether it fit, you needed or wanted it, it was on sale, so it was yours and it always made us laugh. Our hearts will be comforted by fun memories of good times together, especially at the lake.
Penny is survived by her three children, Shanelle Varone, Jessica Coleman and Tyler Martens; her niece, Pam White (John) whom she loved as her own; her grandchildren, Kiarah Coleman, Isiah Coleman and Jack Varone and great niece, Kaitlyn White; as well as four siblings, John Daniel (Debbie), Mary Duncan (Steve), Melody Gaston (Randy) and Julie Martin (Sid) and many nieces and nephews.
Penny will be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with her parents and siblings in Chillicothe, MO at a graveside burial following the service at 3pm on Friday, October 23. A private family service will be held in Olathe on Friday, October 23 and will be livestreamed for viewing at 10:00am. A (mask required) visitation will be held at McGilley and Frye Funeral Home, 105 E. Loula St. in Olathe from 5-7pm on Thursday, October 22.
If you wish to honor her, please wear red, her favorite color, on Friday. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to Children's Mercy Hospital https://support.childrensmercy.org/give/280980/#!/donation/checkout
and of course, please vote.