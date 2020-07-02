Phillip Dady

Phillip Wayne Dady
Phillip Wayne Dady, age 59, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, one hour prior to the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Coloma Cemetery, Coloma, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be to the Phillip Wayne Dady Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.