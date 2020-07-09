1/
Phillip Esposito
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip Esposito

Phillip Esposito, age 21, a resident of Lathrop, Missouri formerly of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Lathrop, Missouri.

A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. No family visitation is scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to the Phillip Esposito Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47 Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved