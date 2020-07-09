Phillip Esposito
Phillip Esposito, age 21, a resident of Lathrop, Missouri formerly of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Lathrop, Missouri.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. No family visitation is scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to the Phillip Esposito Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47 Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home Chillicothe, Missouri