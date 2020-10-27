Ramah Ellen (Neely) Corzette
Ramah Ellen (Neely) Corzette, age 94, a resident of Dawn, Missouri, passed away on October 26, 2020 at The Baptist Home, in Chillicothe, Missouri.
Ramah was born the daughter of Roy Edwin and Sarah Ellen (Harris) Neely on March 12, 1926, in Cora, Missouri. She was an 8th grade graduate of Herbert School (N. E. Trenton). Ramah was united in marriage to Edwin Corzette on May 10, 1953, in Bucklin, Missouri, and were married for 67 years. He survives of the home. She worked at the Boss Glove Factory for many years, and spent her remaining years as a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Edwin of the home; three sons: Edwin James Corzette of Bristow, Oklahoma, Richard Corzette of Houston, Texas, Gary Corzette of Omaha, Nebraska, one daughter, Janet Williams and husband Oliver "Wayne" of Harlingen, Texas; one daughter-in-law, Brenda of Bettendorf, Iowa; six grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren. Ramah was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Randy Corzette; two grandchildren, Tyler and Levi Corzette; three brothers, (Alden) Holden, Cecil, and James Emery, and two sisters, Bernice and Frances.
Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, one hour prior to the service at 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Wheeling Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home P.O. Box 47 Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.