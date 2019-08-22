Home

Lindley Funeral Homes
910 Washington St.
Chillicothe, MO 64601
(660)646-4857
Randy Constant

Randy Constant Obituary
Randall "Randy" J. Constant

Randall "Randy" Jay Constant, age 60, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chillicothe United Methodist Church "Beds for Children Ministry" (please make checks payable to United Methodist Church) and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Aug. 22, 2019
