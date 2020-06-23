Randy Corzette

Brenda and Family,
I am so sorry to hear about Randy. He was a good friend and a good man. My prayers for you all.
Randy D. Corzette
Randy D. Corzette, 56, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., June 27, at the Bettendorf Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., also at the Bettendorf Christian Church. Memorials may be directed to the Bettendorf Christian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.
Randy was born May 22, 1964, to Edwin and Ramah (Neely) Corzette in Chillicothe, MO. He attended Tina-Avalon School in Missouri. Randy earned his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Rolla, Missouri. He then went on to graduate from the University of Virginia with a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering. On June 4, 1988, Randy was united in marriage to Brenda Walby at Oakland Christian Church in rural Missouri. Together they had four children, Kayla, Tyler, Levi, and Jacob. Randy was employed at Arconic for 26 years as an Electrical Engineer. He was a member of Bettendorf Christian Church where he served as an Elder for many years. Randy enjoyed bicycling, hiking, and just being outdoors in general.
Randy will be missed by his wife of 32 years, Brenda; his children; Kayla (John) Lanning of Mallard, IA, and Jacob Corzette of Bettendorf; grandchildren; Shane, Emma, and one on the way; parents; Edwin and Ramah Corzette of Dawn, MO; siblings : Janet (Wayne) Williams, EJ Corzette, Rick Corzette, and Gary Corzette. He was preceded in death by two children: Tyler and Levi.
Randy D. Corzette, 56, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., June 27, at the Bettendorf Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., also at the Bettendorf Christian Church. Memorials may be directed to the Bettendorf Christian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.
Randy was born May 22, 1964, to Edwin and Ramah (Neely) Corzette in Chillicothe, MO. He attended Tina-Avalon School in Missouri. Randy earned his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Rolla, Missouri. He then went on to graduate from the University of Virginia with a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering. On June 4, 1988, Randy was united in marriage to Brenda Walby at Oakland Christian Church in rural Missouri. Together they had four children, Kayla, Tyler, Levi, and Jacob. Randy was employed at Arconic for 26 years as an Electrical Engineer. He was a member of Bettendorf Christian Church where he served as an Elder for many years. Randy enjoyed bicycling, hiking, and just being outdoors in general.
Randy will be missed by his wife of 32 years, Brenda; his children; Kayla (John) Lanning of Mallard, IA, and Jacob Corzette of Bettendorf; grandchildren; Shane, Emma, and one on the way; parents; Edwin and Ramah Corzette of Dawn, MO; siblings : Janet (Wayne) Williams, EJ Corzette, Rick Corzette, and Gary Corzette. He was preceded in death by two children: Tyler and Levi.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jun. 23, 2020.