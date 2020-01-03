|
Raymond Lee Dinsmore
Raymond Lee Dinsmore, age 64, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.
A graveside service will be held at Hutchison Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the New Life Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Raymond Dinsmore Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jan. 3, 2020