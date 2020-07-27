Renetta Teegarden

Renetta I. Teegarden
Renetta I. Teegarden, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Renetta was born the daughter of Walter and Mary (Rogers) Fajen on April 15, 1940, in Kansas City, Kansas. She was a 1958 graduate of Gardner High School, Gardner, Kansas. After graduation, she attended Stephens College, where she earned her degree in Associate of Applied Science in 1960. Renetta then attended the Kansas State University from 1960 until 1961, and then transferred to Drury University from 1961 until 1963. She was united in marriage to Earle S. Teegarden, Jr. on June 18, 1961, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Mission, Kansas. He survives of the home. Renetta was a member of the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was also a member of the Chapter JW P.E.O., an honorary member of the Chillicothe Rotary Club, Sorosis. She served as a Girl Scout Leader. Renetta enjoyed needlepoint and sewing.
Survivors include her husband, Earle Teegarden, Jr. of the home; one son, Walter Teegarden and partner Josh Davis of St. Louis, Missouri; and one daughter, Rosemary Girouard and husband Greg of Ballwin, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family celebration of life service will be at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, Overland Park, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest O. Triplett Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com
.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.