Rich Rennells
Rich Rennells, 65 of Unionville, MO passed away at Putnam County Memorial Hospital on October 19, 2019.
Rich was the son of Leo & Dorothy Rennells. He was born on December 23, 1953 in Kirksville, MO.
He was a 1972 graduate of Chillicothe High School and graduated from Truman State University with a degree in Business Management in 1976. On September 3, 1978 he married Nancy J. Moss, to this union one son was born, Dustin Rennells. Rich was proud of the many artistic accomplishments of his son. In 1995 he moved to his grandparent's farm east of Unionville, MO. On July 3, 1999 he married Cindy Cartmill and helped raise her children. Rich was a NASCAR enthusiast and enjoyed watching races and collecting merchandise. Rich had raced modified cars around the mid-Missouri area. He was a life long Green Bay Packer fan.
Rich is survived by his wife, Cindy of the home, son Dustin of Charlestown, MA, sister Kathy Rennells of Chillicothe, brother Garold (Donna) of Orlando, FL, nephew Matt (Kristin) Rennells of Lawrence, KS.
He loved his 12 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Shane Wertz and family of Texas, Renee Hopps ;and family of Minnesota, Nathan Wertz and family of Iowa, Kim Knapp of Florida.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Scout Building in Unionville, MO on November 9 from 11-2.
Published in Chillicothe News on Oct. 22, 2019