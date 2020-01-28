|
|
|
Richard Alan Goodman
Richard Alan Goodman, age 56, a resident of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Richard was born the son of Eddie L. and Flora (Allnutt) Goodman in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on July 30, 1963. He worked as a truck driver.
Survivors include one daughter, Elysia Stone of Gallatin, Missouri; four grandchildren; and one sister, Cindy Wilson of Trenton, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Larry Goodman; and two sisters, Lucille Hampshire and Linda Wells.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., at the Gallatin Park Building. Burial will be held at a later date at Rosehill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richard Goodman Memorial Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in Chillicothe News on Jan. 28, 2020